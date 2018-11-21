Finally, a VPN you can trust.

The world's first fully audited and Openly Operated™ VPN. Bulletproof your browsing and data against hackers, snoopers, and your ISP.

"Confirmed VPN wants to bring transparency to the VPN industry"

- TechCrunch, December 12th, 2018

"Confirmed VPN update makes it the first open service with third-party audits, open source code, more"

- 9to5Mac, December 12th, 2018

Openly Operated™

Confirmed is the only VPN that can prove we don't log or sell data to third parties.
Hide Location & IP

Stop apps and sites you visit from selling your location data or your IP address.
Security & Privacy

Advanced encryption keeps your data private on hotspots and insecure websites.
Why Confirmed VPN?

  • Openly Operated™: Trust Through Transparency

    • See Proof Of Our Privacy Policy
    • • Open Source & Open Infrastructure
    • • Fully Audited By Privacy Experts

  • Anonymize Through 12 Regions (More Soon)

    US West
    US East
    UK
    Ireland
    Germany
    Canada
    Japan
    Australia
    South Korea
    Singapore
    India
    Brazil

  • Ridiculously Fast: Up to 300mbps Download

Other Sketchy VPNs

  • Log And Sell User Data To Third Parties

  • Inject Advertisements In Web Pages

  • Closed, Black Box Operation

  • Lie On Their Terms and Privacy Policy

  • No Audits, Partial Audits, or Incomplete Audits

How is Confirmed better than other VPNs?

In recent years, some VPN services have started selling their customers' data and browsing activity directly to marketers and other third parties, just to make a quick buck off their unsuspecting users. (If you're using a deeply discounted or free VPN, you're likely one of these users.)

Confirmed VPN doesn't log your browsing activity, nor do we do third-party sharing of your private data. And unlike other VPNs, we can prove our Privacy Policy through being Openly Operated™. Every aspect of our service is 100% transparent to you, auditors, and security and privacy experts, so that you're guaranteed we stick by our strict Privacy Policy.

Commitment To Security And Privacy Audits

In addition to earning user trust by being the only Openly Operated™ VPN, Confirmed is fully audited and is committed to frequent audits:

Confirmed and its auditors can assert that no user data is viewed by, sold to, or shared with third parties. Factor13 LLC, December 6th, 2018 View Full Report

The review found no evidence of third-party data sharing or logging of data from internet traffic. Security Consultant Ryan Koven, November 21st, 2018 View Full Report

Simple Pricing

Secure your devices for a small fraction of your internet and cellular bills.
Plus, refer friends and you'll get 10% off for each referral.

iOS/Android Only

$4.99Monthly

  • iPhone/iPad or Android

  • Taxes + Fees Included

  • 3 Simultaneous Clients

  • 7 Day Free Trial

Pro - All Platforms

$9.99Monthly

  • Mac, PC, iOS, Android

  • Taxes + Fees Included

  • 5 Simultaneous Clients

  • 7 Day Free Trial

Pro Yearly - Save 15%

$8.33/Month

  • Mac, PC, iOS, Android

  • Taxes + Fees Included

  • 5 Simultaneous Clients

  • 7 Day Free Trial

