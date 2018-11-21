GET STARTED FREEMac iOS PC Android
"Confirmed VPN wants to bring transparency to the VPN industry"
- TechCrunch, December 12th, 2018
"Confirmed VPN update makes it the first open service with third-party audits, open source code, more"
- 9to5Mac, December 12th, 2018
Confirmed is the only VPN that can prove we don't log or sell data to third parties.
Learn More
Stop apps and sites you visit from selling your location data or your IP address.
Learn More
Advanced encryption keeps your data private on hotspots and insecure websites.
Learn More
Confirmed and its auditors can assert that no user data is viewed by, sold to, or shared with third parties. Factor13 LLC, December 6th, 2018 View Full Report
The review found no evidence of third-party data sharing or logging of data from internet traffic. Security Consultant Ryan Koven, November 21st, 2018 View Full Report
iPhone/iPad or Android
Taxes + Fees Included
3 Simultaneous Clients
7 Day Free Trial
Mac, PC, iOS, Android
Taxes + Fees Included
5 Simultaneous Clients
7 Day Free Trial
Mac, PC, iOS, Android
Taxes + Fees Included
5 Simultaneous Clients
7 Day Free Trial
DOWNLOADMac iOS PC Android
© 2018 Confirmed, Inc. All rights reserved.